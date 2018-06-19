Impact Wrestling “One Night Only: Zero Fear” Results – June 15, 2018 – Mississiauga, Ontario, Canada

1. IMPACT X-Division Championship Match

Matt Sydal (c) defeated Dezmond Xavier

2. Ace Austin defeated Mr. Atlantis

3. The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju and Gursinder Singh) (w/Gama Singh) defeated Desmond Quicksilver and Aiden Prince

4. Madison Rayne defeated KC Spinelli

5. Fallah Bahh and Stone Rockwell defeated The Fraternity (Channing Decker and Trent Gibson)

6. Eddie Edwards defeated Trevor Lee

7. IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match

Su Yung (c) defeated Katarina

8. Sami Callihan defeated Josh Alexander

9. IMPACT World Championship Match

Austin Aries (c) defeated Rich Swann

10. Triple Threat Match

Pentagon Jr. defeated Eli Drake and Moose

