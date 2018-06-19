Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji movie discounted to $9.99 on iTunes

Dwayne Johnson’s biggest movie of his career so far, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, is currently at a discounted price of $9.99 on iTunes.

Jumanji became the #1 movie ever for Sony Pictures as well, with a domestic box office of $404,515,480 and an additional $557,436,702 from international theaters. The worldwide total of Jumanji is $961,952,182, a pretty good profit coming off a $90 million budget.

The movie typically retails for $14.99 on iTunes and is available in 4K Dolby Vision. The movie also ports to Movies Anywhere. iTunes sales usually last around a week although Jumanji is listed as a limited time offer only.

