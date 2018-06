DDT “Road to Ryogoku 2018 – Dramatic Dream Tokasan” Results – June 16, 2018 – Hiroshima, Japan

1. Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship Match

Nobuhiro Shimatani (c) defeated Yuki Iino

2. Akito and Shunma Katsumata defeated Kota Umeda and Kouki Iwasaki

3. Soma Takao defeated Makoto Oishi

4. Hiratimo Dragon and Toru Owashi defeated Yuki Ueno and Saki Akai (via Disqualification)

5. Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship Match

Kenshin Chikano, Naomi Yoshimura, and Takeshi Okada defeated Nobuhiro Shimatani (c), Mike Bailey, and MAO

6. Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship Match

Kenshin Chikano (c) defeated Naomi Yoshimura

7. Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship Match

Takeshi Okada defeated Kenshin Chikano (c)

8. Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship Match

Takeshi Okada (c) defeatd Naomi Yoshimura

9. Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship Match

Makoto Oishi defeated Takeshi Okada (c)

10. 3-Way Match

Danshoku Dino defeated Konosuke Takeshita and Rey Paloma

11. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Daisuke Sasaki, Tetsuya Endo, and Mad Polly defeated HARASHIMA, Yukio Sakaguchi, and Masahiro Takanashi

12. Special Tag Team Match

Kazusada Higuchi and Antonio Honda defeated Shigehiro Irie and Mizuki Watase

