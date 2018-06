205 Live opens with a recap of the happenings of the last few weeks. We see Drake Maverick’s announcement for tonight’s main event: Buddy Murphy vs. Hideo Itami vs. Mustafa Ali in a Triple Threat Match. The opening credits roll, and Percy Watson and Tom Phillips welcome us to the show.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Drew Gulak (w/The Brian Kendrick) vs. Lince Dorado (w/Gran Metalik and Kalisto)

