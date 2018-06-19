AS I SEE IT

Last Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl victory when the team hosted a Super Bowl ring ceremony at the 2300 (ECW) Arena in South Philadelphia. The ceremony was private and not open to the public. But there are plenty of pictures from inside and outside the Arena, and video from the Philadelphia Eagles showing clips of the ceremony all over social media and Philadelphia media outlets.

The ring was made of pure 10-karat white gold, with a total of 219 diamond and 17 green sapphires, with an Eagles logo in diamonds, signifying Super Bowl 52. All players and staff (including office staff) who won the Super Bowl were present including Vinny Curry, LeGarrette Blount, Torrey Smith, Trey Burton, Brent Celek, Beau Allen, Bryan Braman, and Najee Goode, as well as former offensive coordinator Frank Reich, now Indianapolis Colts head coach, attended.

The pictures and video of the ceremony show a national audience that the old Bingo Hall with substandard bathrooms, 100-degree heat in the summer, and the infamous Bingo board is long gone, and in its place is a new, much rehabilitated venue for ceremonies like this, fashion shows, business events, concerts, MMA and boxing events…and oh yes, professional wrestling too… with regular Ring of Honor and House of Hardcore shows.

The change is due to the incredibly hard work of Arena owner/operator Roger Artigiani and his staff. For anyone who hasn’t been there since the old days, the venue bears only limited resemblance to the old ECW Arena. The entrance is no longer at the corner, but is now on the Swanson Street side. (Swanson is the street/parking lot side that was originally filled in by the South Philly Viking Club Mummers brigade, because the street was only freight tracks until then leading up to the then Viking Hall). The former Forman Mills store has been turned into a bar. The lighting is professional. The sound…is getting there.

But for all of us who went through the old days, all of us who were part of that magic that will never, ever be recreated called ECW…Thursday night was an incredible sight. Add to that the fact that many of us have been longtime fans of the Philadelphia Eagles, watching them every Sunday, every fall… year upon year, with little hope of a Super Bowl win. Imagine a moment like this that combined two such improbable experiences, and what that meant to us. When I saw the first pictures of the outside wall of the Arena, even though its name wasn’t mentioned in the first images….I knew just where the ceremony was. God knows I spent enough time standing alongside that wall on Saturday afternoons…and Sundays… and…

My brother, a veteran of the old ECW Arena days even asked “What the hell are they doing THERE?!” It’s hard for those of us who were there to imagine that in one of the most improbable locations ever to hold wrestling shows on a regular basis…that our underdog Philadelphia Eagles were celebrating the realization of a dream of generations of Philadelphians…the Lombardi Trophy… Super Bowl champions as they got their Championship rings….in the home of that underdog wrestling promotion, ECW.

For those who want to see more pictures, Brian Heffron (aka Blue Meanie) has pictures on his social media sites as does NBC10 in Philadelphia.

Coming from that happy moment…back to a very harsh reality.

I didn’t want to forget the memory of Stephanie Burtnett, and the two children that have been left behind by the murder-suicide of 10 days ago. An article in the Delco Time details how long lasting the abuse that led to her murder was…and how deeply this has affected so many. A read is needed to understand the story fully here.

To celebrate her life…and to insure children are given security and care, friends and family are celebrating her life this Saturday during a Community Memorial Fundraiser. It’s open to the community and will include a silent auction, raffles, food, family games, and much more. It will be held on Saturday, June 23 between (12 noon-6:00 pm) at the Goshen Fire Company, Station 54 1320 Park Avenue, West Chester, PA . Proceeds will go directly to the Maddison and Colton Care Fund, set up for the children through the Girl Scouts Turks Head Service Unit and Fern Hill Elementary Cub Scout Pack 21, managed by TD Bank. The fund will help assist the children with college tuition and the other aspects of real life.

If you don’t live in the area, you can contribute to the family’s Go Fund Me here. The fund total is currently a little over $21,000 out of a $28,000 goal. There will always be the need for more to help the children thorough the horrors of this event.

If you know or suspect someone in an abusive relationship, give them the offer of your help…even if it isn’t easy. As I said last week, understand that anyone who is a victim of domestic violence may feel the need to minimize the situation, even to engage in denial to the public, and show the reality they had hoped for. They do it for themselves. They do it for their children. They do it for their loved ones not aware of reality, or to minimize how bad things are. Find a local domestic violence agency that provides counseling or support groups. Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) to get a referral to one of these programs near them, Offer to go with them. Again, try to DO SOMETHING.

