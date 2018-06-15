WWE reportedly reaching out to NJPW and ALL IN talent

WWE is reportedly making a play to sign talent associated with NJPW and the “All In” show. According to WON reports that there has been a lot of talk about the company opening communication with talent, though specific names were not confirmed.

Currently confirmed for the show are Cody, Nick Aldis, The Young Bucks, Penta el Zero M, Rey Fenix, Kazuchika Okada, Deonna Purrazzo, Tessa Blanchard, Joey Janela, Britt Baker, Jay Lethal, Penelope Ford, Chelsea Green, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, and Rey Mysterio.

Purrazzo is already reportedly signed as of late last month and Mysterio has been in talks with WWE since before WrestleMania.

All In takes place on September 1st in Chicago, Illinois.

—

On a related note…

Triple H says the door is open for cross-promotion with New Japan Pro Wrestling

Triple H seems open to a NJPW working relationship. During the interview with SunSport, he was asked if he was open to working with New Japan. Triple H said, “We are open to doing things with anybody or anything.”

He continued, “We have an alliance with PROGRESS in the UK, a situation with ICW in Scotland, two very well run and respected promotions that do good business – but more importantly they are cultivating talent. They are not just exploiting talent and grabbing guys to do a show with them, they are teaching talent and trying to make them better, which is what it is all about for me.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 75 visits today)