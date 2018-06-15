The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing Money in the Bank & NXT Takeover

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

We previewed this Sunday’s WWE Pay Per View Money in the Bank, including two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, Ronda Rousey’s first Championship Match, AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship and more.

We also previewed this Saturday Night’s WWE NXT Takeover: Chicago 2, which includes Aleister Black and Lars Sullivan for the NXT Championship, NXT Womens Championship Shayna Baszler against Nikki Cross and more. We were joined by the NXT Analyst TJ Omega and the assistant to the assistant regional analyst, The Intern Kane Kittens.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack061418.mp3

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

