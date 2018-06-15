Stephanie McMahon on CBS’ Undercover Boss tonight

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be on CBS’ Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition tonight at 8PM EST, portraying the undercover role of Samantha Miles.

The synopsis for the episode featuring McMahon, taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, reads, “While conducting her in-the-field talent search, McMahon is disguised as ‘Sam,’ with a blonde wig and southern accent, an amiable woman intent on learning about WWE for her blog, “I Don’t Get It.” While undercover, McMahon meets an aspiring wrestler with an inspirational message; is pushed into action at a photoshoot with sparring wrestlers; and assists at a fundraiser spearheaded by a young WWE fan who has survived cancer and, with his family, is determined to raise funds to help other children battling the disease.”

This season, Undercover Boss will feature several celebrities and stars such as Gabby Douglas, Idina Menzel, and Deion Sanders have already appeared on the show.

