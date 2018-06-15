Sid Vicious reveals the biggest mistake of his wrestling career

During a recent interview on Prime Time with Sean Mooney, former WWE and WCW Star Sid Vicious recalled the time when he was the subject to a bidding war between both the companies and declared the decision he made at the time to be the biggest mistake of his wrestling career.

According to Sid, WCW booker at the time Dusty Rhodes was offering him a prominent spot in the company and a downside guaranteed contract which was worth $750,000.

On the other hand, Vince McMahon had not offered a guaranteed contract but he agreed to Sid’s demand of giving him Hulk Hogan’s spot in the company and elaborated that he would make what WCW was offering from WrestleMania alone.

When he had made his mind about signing with WCW, Mr. McMahon gave him a call and convinced him to sign with WWE instead and according to the former WCW World Champion, it was the biggest mistake of his life:

“So, this is probably the biggest mistake of my life. I’m leaving, the phone rings and it’s Vince McMahon … He says, ‘Sid. You’re never going to get this opportunity again.’ So, I made my mind up to f—— take that chance. And it was a big mistake”

Continuing on the topic, Sid revealed that he made $150,000 from WrestleMania and according to him while it was still good money, he regrets not signing the guaranteed contract instead.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 90 visits today)