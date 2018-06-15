Philadelphia Eagles receive Super Bowl rings at ceremony in ECW (2300) Arena



(Photo: John Clark, NBC 10)

Last night, the Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl victory when the team hosted a Super Bowl ring ceremony at the 2300 (ECW) Arena in South Philadelphia. The ceremony was private and not open to the public. But there are plenty of pictures from outside the Arena, and video from the Philadelphia Eagles showing clips of the ceremony.

The ceremony showed to a national audience that the old Bingo Hall with substandard bathrooms, 100-degree heat in the summer, and a Bingo board is long gone, and in its place is a new, much rehabilitated venue for ceremonies like this, fashion shows and concerts. MMA and boxing events…and oh yeah, professional wrestling too… with regular Ring of Honor and House of Hardcore shows.

The change is due to the incredible hard work of Arena

owner/operator Roger Artigiani and his staff.

The ring is made of pure 10-karat white gold, with a total of 219 diamond and 17 green sapphires, with an Eagles logo in diamonds, signifying Super Bowl 52. All players and staff (including office staff) who won the Super Bowl were present including Vinny Curry, LeGarrette Blount, Torrey Smith, Trey Burton, Brent Celek, Beau Allen, Bryan Braman, and Najee Goode, as well as former offensive coordinator Frank Reich, now the Indianapolis Colts head coach, attended.

