Enzo Reveals Which Catchphrase Vince McMahon Didn’t Like

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion recently appeared on the Store Horsemen podcast, and he opened up about why some of the writers might have thought he was hard to work with, while revealing that Vince McMahon wasn’t a fan of his “zero dimes” catchphrase.

“As a writer, you gotta understand why people were maybe were mad to work with me or say I was difficult to work with. If a writer has a job to work with you and you get to work on Monday I re-write the whole fucking promo, Enzo said via WrestleZone. “So they would give me my bullet points and I would rewrite my whole promos you know what I’m saying, and sometimes I could and could not, for instance ‘zero dimes’ you remember that thing? Like, Vince didn’t get it. So I used in NXT a bunch when I got to the main roster, Vince was like ‘…what’s that mean?’ So he doesn’t get but we’re making money off merchandise with it.”

Amore also claimed that during his run with WWE he wrote most of his own material.

“If you look back at my six-year run in the WWE I never cursed on TV once, never cursed once. The only time I ever cursed was quoting Big Cass and I called him ‘Casshole’. I, as a writer, you can attest, when you’re writing for cable TV, you gotta find a way to be funny that are a ridiculous challenge when you can’t curse. As a writer for six years, I wrote my own TV which I was the only person in the WWE that could probably honestly say since day one in #NXT they wrote their own material.”

