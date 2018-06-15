Dana White Says Those Who Can’t Respect CM Punk’s UFC 225 Performance Are Idiots

During a recent appearance on the MMA Roasted podcast, the outspoken UFC head honcho says he isn’t too convinced CM Punk even wants to do it again after getting beat down by Mike Jackson last Saturday night in Chicago, Illinois

“No. I don’t think he really wants a third chance,” he said via MMA NYTT. Still, White has a ton of respect for the novice fighter for actually stepping up to the plate and doing what many of his critics won’t dare to.

“After this last fight, the guy has got balls man, he’s got guts. He went on the world stage and he gave it two shots man. A lot of people talk shit about CM, well get in there. Come on over. Have a fight and fight one of these guys,” he said. “It’s easy to sit in your living room and talk shit. This guy was a huge star in WWE and he came over here and put it all on the line twice man in front of the whole world. If people can’t respect that, then their a f–king idiot.”

You can’t tell somebody ‘don’t do the thing that you want to do the most. CM Punk wanted to be a UFC fighter and he wanted to come here,” said White. “He wanted it so bad that he dropped everything and focused on nothing but mixed martial arts. If you talk to his team, next time you talk to Dick Roufus or Pettis, or any of those guys and talk about how this guy was driving back and forth from Chicago, how he would drive for hours and then train forever, you know. They all ended up respecting him. The guy went in there and put it all on the line.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

