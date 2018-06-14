WWE Superstars report of stolen items from Sheraton Memphis hotel

WWE Superstars Rusev, Lana, and Paige had their personal items stolen while staying at the Sheraton Memphis hotel for Smackdown.

Rusev was the first one to complain on Twitter, thanking the hotel for “cleaning” the room by stealing his wife’s camera and money from his wallet. Rusev said that he had the do not disturb sign on the door yet they still went in and then said he’s pressing charges after the head of security told him that it was his fault for leaving his stuff in the room!

Meanwhile, shortly after Rusev’s tweet, Smackdown General Manager Paige also voiced her disappointment after she realized things were stolen from her room as well.

“If you’re in the Memphis area don’t EVER stay at the @SheratonMemphis it’s literally the worst. Things stolen, bad customer service and room service takes two hours just for a salad and WE are the inconvenience. Ugh. The worst,” Paige tweeted.

