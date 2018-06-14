WWE 2K19 cover Superstar reveal on Monday

The next cover Superstar for WWE 2K19 will be revealed in a virtual press conference on Monday, June 18 at 8AM PST.

The announcement was made by 2K, the makers of the popular WWE video game. The press conference will be streamed live on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and at WWE.2K.com.

This will be the sixth game in the WWE 2K series by 2K Sports. 2K14 had The Rock as the cover Superstar, 2K15 had John Cena, 2K16 had Stone Cold Steve Austin, 2K17 had Brock Lesnar, and 2K18 had Seth Rollins.

Considering WWE is pushing the women’s roster more than ever, it would not be surprising if a woman, or even all of them, make the cover this year.

