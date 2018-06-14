Trademark filed by Non-WWE company For Halloween Havoc

Jun 14, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

PWInsider reports that KBN, Inc. filed for a trademark for Halloween Havoc on June 8th. The filing was for “T-shirts; Baseball caps and hats; Clothing for wear in wrestling games; Graphic T-shirts” as well as for “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.”

WWE does not have any current active trademarks for Halloween Havoc & The WCW trademark on Halloween Havoc was abandoned on October 22nd, 2005.

