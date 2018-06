BREAKING: #ROH officials announced the inaugural #ROHInternationalCup to take place during the #HonorReUnited UK Tour!

Learn More: https://t.co/RulaZ8MuLC

8/16 Edinburghhttps://t.co/pHfE4JwYcu

8/18 Doncasterhttps://t.co/KPolYzvmRt

8/19 Londonhttps://t.co/3QdB1ERLwa pic.twitter.com/LJJKWmwtTQ

— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 14, 2018