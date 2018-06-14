Ranallo not doing commentary for NXT Takeover: Chicago

Mauro Ranallo announced on Twitter that he will not be at the NXT Takeover: Chicago show due to being already booked for Showtime Championship Boxing on the same day.

“I’m blessed to have more than one job. Unfortunately, dates may conflict. Off to Dallas for a @ShowtimeBoxing triple-header. That means I won’t be in Chicago for #NXTTakeOver,” Ranallo said.

Ranallo added that everyone will be in good hands though as Vic Joseph will be taking his place, joining Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson to call this event. Ranallo said that the NXT Superstars will be stealing this Money In The Bank weekend although it will be pretty hard to top the last Takeover: New Orleans show.

The NXT commentator will be rejoining his WWE colleagues the next day though as he will be providing commentary for the WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament which will be taped on Monday and Tuesday.

