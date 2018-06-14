Dr. Amann allegedly had relationship with ex-WWE Diva

According to Deadspin.com, Dr. Chris Amann’s attorneys filed several motions to have certain topics banned from being brought up during the CM Punk trial. One of those topics was Amann allegedly having a romantic relationship with former WWE Diva Jillian Hall during her time with the company.

Hall confirmed to Deadspin that she had a relationship with Amann while Amann was working as a WWE doctor for the #RAW brand which she was a part of.

NYU medical ethics professor Arthur Caplan said the following about the situation:

“It’s a huge ethics no-no. You cannot have romantic relationships with your patients. There are a number of reasons why: First, it distorts your objectivity in terms of treating them. They can bamboozle you, or you can feel like ‘I wanna please them, so I’ll give them more pain meds,’ or whatever they’re asking for. Second, they have enough problems working with wrestlers because they have what we call dual loyalties.”

A WWE rep said the following about the news:

“We were not aware of this. We are investigating the matter and will determine if any action is warranted.”

