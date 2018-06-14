Dave Meltzer announced for Wrestling MediaCon 2018

Legendary wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer is excited for his first ever wrestling-related visit to the UK at Wrestling MediaCon 2018.

Mr Meltzer says he “can’t wait to meet as many fans as possible” at the UK’s biggest ever wrestling fan convention to be held in Manchester on September 8 and 9.

The American also praised UK wrestling promotions such as Revolution Pro Wrestling who will put on a two-day tournament at MediaCon.

Mr Meltzer has edited the Wrestling Observer – widely recognised as the industry bible on professional wrestling and Mixed Martial Arts – for 35 years.

Aside from chronicling some of the biggest wrestling and MMA news stories on a weekly basis in the Observer, Dave also popularised the ‘star system’ for rating pro wrestling matches.

His rating of the past weekend’s exceptional Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada IV match at New Japan Dominion as a SEVEN star match – the best rating ever given in the Wrestling Observer – has caused quite a stir.

He will be one of many major names from the world of pro wrestling and wrestling media attending MediaCon, including former WWE superstar Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman, NWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis and indie wrestling superstar and podcast pioneer Colt Cabana.

IMPACT Wrestling will also make their return to the UK with a live IMPACT vs The UK show on the Sunday night, September 9.

Mr Meltzer will be meeting and greeting fans, and taking part in a live Q&A at MediaCon.

“I’m really looking forward to coming to Wrestling Mediacon,” said Mr Meltzer.

“This is the first time I’ve ever come to the U.K. for pro wrestling and it’s long overdue.

“I’m a big fan of a number of U.K. promotions and went out of my way to see PROGRESS and RevPro over WrestleMania week.

“It’s only my second time in the country, the first was covering the Randy Couture vs. Brandon Vera (MMA) show at the arena in Manchester.

“I can’t wait to meet as many fans as possible.”

Meltzer has gone on record this week to say that Omega-Okada was the best match he’d ever seen and he doubts if anything will ever beat it.

“The attention to detail in the Omega-Okada match was like nothing I’d ever seen before,” said Dave.

“The match they had at the Tokyo Dome was one of the best matches I ever saw. The Dominion match last year I feel was the best match I had ever seen, but with the competition at the high-end in pro wrestling today being the greatest of any era in history, I expected to see, and probably soon, a match as good or better.

“But after Saturday’s match, my reaction, and this was even before the finish, was that this was definitely the best match I’ve ever seen, and when it was over, the emotional reaction is that I don’t know that I’ll ever see a better match.

“It was a culmination of a two-year story, both Omega’s chase and Okada’s title reign, which will go down as legendary. The scary part is that Okada-Tanahashi, to me, ranked with Brisco-Funk, Flair-Steamboat, and Misawa-Kobashi as the greatest in-ring series of matches in the last 50 years. But now, I sense Okada-Tanahashi will be remembered as an afterthought.”

Tickets for Wrestling MediaCon are available at www.wrestlingmediacon.com or www.ringsideworld.co.uk .

