Charlotte Flair to take time off after Money In The Bank

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer reports that Charlotte Flair has been pulled from WWE’s upcoming tour of Japan as she requires surgery.

She ruptured her implant before Wrestlemania and has been competing since then, but is finally set to get the problem fixed.

That means she will miss #WWE’s Japan dates on June 29 and 30 at the Sumo Hall. She is only expected to be out a month, so will likely be back in time for Summerslam.

