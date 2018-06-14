6/14/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with KM & Fallah Bahh

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Via Impact Wrestling press release….

Thursday, June 14 … KM and Fallah Bahh will be the special guests.

Who know what words of wisdom KM might offer, as he is joined on the call by his “very close friend, Fallah,” as he said. Let’s just admit, the friendship between KM and Fallah Bahh is new and … intriguing, to say the least. They were rivals, with KM bullying and fat-shaming Fallah Bahh. But, KM felt bad and said he was sorry and offered to train Fallah.

Fallah even got a make-over – from KM.

On Impact! airing Thursday night, June 14, KM and Fallah join forces in the ring to challenge the team of Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley in tag team action.

Also on the Teleconference, Josh Mathews will be on the call for the first 10 minutes for an update on Slammiversary, which will be held July 22 in Toronto and air live on pay-per-view, including major ticket news for the PPV and the Impact! TV Tapings which will be held July 23-24 in Toronto

