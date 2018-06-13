Updated card for ROH’s Best in the World PPV

– ROH announced KUSHIDA vs. Jay Letahal for ROH Best in the World on July 22. Below is the updated PPV card:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Cody vs. Marty Scurll (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. The Young Bucks (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* The Kingdom (c) vs. EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Adam Page vs. Punishment Martinez

* Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray

* Sumie Sakai, Tenille Dashwood, Jenny Rose, and Mayu Iwatani vs. Kelly Klein, Hazuki, Kagetsu, and Hana Kimura

* KUSHIDA vs. Jay Lethal

