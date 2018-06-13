Update on AJ Styles’ current schedule

The current WWE Champion AJ Styles is considered a workhorse and so it’s really surprising that the SmackDown Star has not been in any match for nearly three weeks.

He hasn’t been taking part in any Live Events in recent weeks and the last time AJ wrestled, it was in a dark match against Shinsuke Nakamura during the May 22nd episode of SmackDown Live.

What’s interesting to note here is that this match didn’t run for very long and the bout was interrupted by the Bar not too long after it began. The whole segment ended with the Club making the save.

Not only that but Styles is also scheduled to miss this weekend’s Live Events and apart from TV tapings, the next event he is currently advertised to be a part of is WWE Live Event from Tokyo on June 29th.

It’s worth mentioning here that AJ Styles was dealing with an undisclosed injury a few weeks prior to WrestleMania but he was able to recover from it and defended his title successfully at the Show of Shows.

(Pwguru)

