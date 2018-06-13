Triple H discusses the reason why the WWE UK tournament will not be live

In a conference call with the press, Triple H said that the only reason that the WWE UK Championship tournament will not be live is due to the available dates.

The tournament is being taped on Monday, June 18 and Tuesday, June 19, from the Royal Albert Hall in London and those were the only two available dates at the Hall, mentioning it’s very hard to book an event at the legendary location so they took whatever was left.

WWE already produces Monday Night Raw, Smackdown, and 205 Live live on Monday and Tuesday so adding another two shows would have been a bit of an overkill.

Tickets for the shows did not sell out either mainly due to the World Cup and the fact that the England national team are playing on June 18 at the same time that the tapings will be held.

The NXT stars who will be participating in the broadcast will fly to London after the NXT Takeover: Chicago this weekend and then they will fly back to the United States immediately to get ready for NXT tapings which will be held at Full Sail University on Thursday. Some of the same individuals who will be doing this trip were in Europe over the past few days as well performing at non-televised NXT events so this will be a very busy time for everyone involved.

The WWE UK Championship tournament will be airing on the WWE Network on June 25 and 26.

