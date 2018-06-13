Joe Rogan calls out CM Punk for UFC 225 performance

According to UFC commentator Joe Rogan, the problem is fairly simple, taking to his podcast to call out Punk for his obvious lack in athletic capabilities, likening the fight to a pitbull getting locked into a cage against a “puppy.”

“He’s a very nice guy and he’s a hard worker, but he does not have athletic talent,” said Joe. “He’s missing….he’s a showman, and when he was in the #WWE, he was allowed to say, ‘I am the fucking man!’ And throw his hand up in the air and say he is the man, and they had it scripted so that he was the man. But when you’re in there with a guy like Mike Jackson, who had zero fear of him and was just so casual, popping him in the face anytime he wanted to, he literally could’ve stopped him anytime, if he got angry and wanted to stop him, he could’ve at any point in the fight.”

“He doesn’t have the ability to move his body right. There’s a lot of guys you can take out there, track and field guys, football players and you can get them to fight better than him in a couple of weeks easily because they are athletes,” explained Joe.

“They’d understand how to shift their weight and throw a punch. He doesn’t have any talent, is all it is, he doesn’t have physical talent for whatever reason. Whether it’s his approach, his intensity. It’s not his coaching, it’s Duke-f–king-Roufus”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

