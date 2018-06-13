HBK on being around NXT talent: “just something I wanted to be a part of”



“The family and I went on a vacation to Florida, we went down and visited the Performance Center, and it’s an infectious atmosphere. Unbelievably passionate young men and women down there, and it was just something I wanted to be a part of. I think obviously this line of work is something I love. As you begin to think about the WWE and the future of it, you want it to be in good hands. One of the best ways to do that is to get your hands in there and hopefully make it become that way. Honestly after Hunter and I talked about it, my family and I made the decision to move to Florida. It’s just been a wonderful decision. I have an unbelievably great amount of joy being down there with everyone.”

