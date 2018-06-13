EC3 explains how this WWE run will be different from his last one

“One of the main reasons I wanted to come back too was you’ve got to go to grow. And you need people telling you, ‘you suck’ or ‘this sucks, this sucks, this sucks, this could be better’ and you didn’t get that as much over there (at Impact). This time, I’m not afraid to fail. I’m not afraid to be bold and do what I think is right, which I think is a mentality that does lack there still to this day where people are just punching a clock and are just happy to be there, or they don’t want to rock the boat. I don’t care about rocking the boat! I’ve already been f–king shot off into the sun. I’ve already blown up in a fireworks factory. I’ve already been killed off in a sense that it can’t happen again. It won’t happen again because I believe in myself this time.”

source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness

