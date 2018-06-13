Charlotte on Wrestlemania match with Asuka: “That match meant so much to me”

“That match meant so much to me:. I was emotional! I feel as if I’ve done so much in the WWE, but facing Asuka at WrestleMania, and having a singles match which hasn’t happened in almost 10 or 11 years, knowing that I had the opportunity to steal the show, and the expectations for women’s wrestling… when it was over, I just knew I had given it my all. The last place my little brother wrestled was in Japan, and my father’s legacy is a huge part of Japanese culture and getting to face Asuka who is a Japanese superstar, just made my career come full circle. Overall, I felt like, ‘IT’S DONE!’ I needed to freak out.”

source: ESPN

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)