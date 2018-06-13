6/11/18 Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw drew a total of 2,730,000 viewers this week, up 195,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast but still down considerably from the 3 million viewers the show had been doing prior to the NBA finals.

Hour one drew 2,751,000 viewers, followed by 2,812,000 in the second hour, and 2,629,000 in the third and final hour.

Raw was #2, #3, and #4 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic. The show was #7 in overall viewership for the night.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

