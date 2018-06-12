Here is the updated card for next week’s WWE UK Championship Tournament event on June 18th. The 2nd night will be on June 19th. The shows will air on the WWE Network on June 25th and 26th…

* British Strong Style (Pete Dunne & Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Isla Dawn vs. Jinny vs. Killer Kelly vs. Toni Storm

* UK Championship Tournament Match: Zack Gibson vs. Jack Gallagher.

* UK Championship Tournament Match: Flash Morgan Webster vs. Jordan Devlin

