WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather revealed he was originally supposed to be in the NWO

“My [WWE] contract was coming up, and I was in negotiations with WCW coming into the nWo as their bodyguard. And we had arranged a verbal contract,” said Godfather. “The price was over a three-year deal. And then, I didn’t hear from them, and I called the people that I needed to talk to and they weren’t returning my calls. And then I’m watching the show one day, and I see Virgil come out as the bodyguard of the nWo.

“I would assume that somebody in the nWo said, ‘hey, we could probably get Virgil [for] a lot cheaper, and he’s known as a bodyguard.’ So, Virgil went there a lot cheaper than what I was gonna go there for. So, I don’t really have good feeling over that at all.”

Godfather added that, although he does not have good feelings about getting snuffed out of a contract, it all worked out, because The Godfather was born “so it’s even better.” He made it clear that he is not mad at Virgil, because “Virgil is Virgil.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 20 visits today)