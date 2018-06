Source: Rousey signed a multi year deal with WWE

According to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc, Ronda Rousey signed a multi year deal with WWE. This debunks what Ric Flair said over the weekend that Ronda Rousey only signed a one year deal.

The deal is her nesting egg since she plans to get pregnant and start a family fairly soon. This could be one of the reasons why WWE is throwing these matches at us with her at such a fast pace.

(Visited 1 times, 24 visits today)