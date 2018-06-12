SmackDown Match Moved to the WWE Money In the Bank Pre-show, Updated Card

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers has been moved from the WWE Money In the Bank main card to the Kickoff pre-show. The pre-show begins at the new start time of 6pm EST and the main pay-per-view card now begins at 7pm EST.

The 2018 WWE MITB pay-per-view takes place on June 17th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Below is the updated confirmed card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. a member of The New Day vs. Samoa Joe

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Title

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Elias vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Carmella

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley

Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan

Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

