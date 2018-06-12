Photo: Baron Corbin’s new look

Jun 12, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
In case you missed Raw…
On behalf of @stephaniemcmahon, a new look @baroncorbinwwe has some news for @therealkurtangle! #Raw
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jun 11, 2018 at 5:04pm PDT
On behalf of @stephaniemcmahon, a new look @baroncorbinwwe has some news for @therealkurtangle! #Raw
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jun 11, 2018 at 5:04pm PDT
Post Category: News Tags: Baron Corbin
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
6/7/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Alisha Edwards