Matches announced for Adam Cole’s EVOLVE North American title defense

WWN & EVOLVE announced today that NXT North American Champion Adam Cole will defend his title against WALTER on June 24th at EVOLVE 107. Set for the show is…

* NXT North American Championship Match: Champion Adam Cole defends vs. WALTER

* Matt Riddle vs. DJZ

* Jaka & Dominic Garrini with Stokely Hathaway vs. Bad Bones vs. Josh Briggs

* Catch Point Rules: Chris Dickinson with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini vs. Tracy Williams

* Grudge Match: Darby Allin vs. Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright

