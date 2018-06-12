Matches announced for Adam Cole’s EVOLVE North American title defense
WWN & EVOLVE announced today that NXT North American Champion Adam Cole will defend his title against WALTER on June 24th at EVOLVE 107. Set for the show is…
* NXT North American Championship Match: Champion Adam Cole defends vs. WALTER
* Matt Riddle vs. DJZ
* Jaka & Dominic Garrini with Stokely Hathaway vs. Bad Bones vs. Josh Briggs
* Catch Point Rules: Chris Dickinson with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini vs. Tracy Williams
* Grudge Match: Darby Allin vs. Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright
