LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 6/12

– We’re live from Memphis, Tennessee with Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

– SmackDown General Manager Paige is in the ring with Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Becky Lynch and Lana for the women’s MITB Summit.

The segment ends with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce interrupting. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are also out as a brawl starts.

– Daniel Bryan is shown backstage getting ready. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and an eight-woman match is made for later.

Daniel Bryan vs. Shelton Benjamin

We go to the ring and out first comes Daniel Bryan to a big pop. Greg Hamilton introduces Shelton Benjamin and out he comes.

The bell rings and they lock up. Benjamin strikes first and goes to work, taking Bryan to the corner. Benjamin works Bryan into another corner. Bryan counters and lands on his feet. Bryan runs the ropes and Benjamin goes down off a shoulder. Bryan goes for an early Yes Lock but Benjamin blocks it and looks to turn it back around. Bryan takes Benjamin down to the mat by his arm as fans chant his name.

More back and forth between the two. Benjamin dumps Bryan to the apron and then knocks him to the floor with a shot to the knee. The referee counts as Bryan clutches his knee out on the floor. We get a replay. Benjamin goes to the floor and drives Bryan’s knee down into the announce table. Bryan yells out in pain and clutches his knee as Benjamin stands tall. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Benjamin has Bryan down in a half-crab after shutting down a Bryan comeback attempt. Bryan finally makes it to the rope and breaks the hold. Bryan looks to mount some offense now. Bryan with a Dragon Screw leg whip. Bryan gets the crowd to rally as he unloads with “yes!” kicks to Benjamin now. Bryan backs Benjamin into the corner with the kicks. Bryan ends up delivering the running knee and dropping Benjamin again.

Bryan takes Benjamin to the top but Benjamin slides out. Benjamin connects with a big knee. Benjamin climbs up now and hits the superplex. Bryan kicks out at 2. Benjamin rocks Bryan as he gets to his feet. Bryan counters Paydirt and goes for The Yes Lock. Benjamin turns it around and goes back to the half-crab in the middle of the ring.

They continue to tangle on the mat until Bryan drops Benjamin into the Heel Hook. Benjamin taps out for the finish.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

– After the match, Bryan stands tall and hits the corner to pose as his music chants. Bryan leads the “yes!” chants now.

– The announcers go over the WWE Money In the Bank card.

– WWE Champion AJ Styles is backstage in the locker room getting ready. Back to commercial.

– Paige is backstage walking when she sees Asuka. Asuka wants SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella tonight. Paige says she can’t do that but she will change the eight-woman match to a ten-woman match, putting Asuka and Carmella in it. Paige asks if that’s good for Asuka and she says it is, but bad for Carmella. Paige finds The Miz wearing his referee t-shirt next. He’s warming up and asks her if he can be the special referee for tonight’s Rusev vs. Samoa Joe match. Paige knows he’s trying to stir the pot and take out his competition for Money In the Bank but she’s not going to help him. Miz rants but she steals his “hand up, mouth shut” line and the crowd pops. Paige ends up making Joe vs. Rusev with Miz as the special referee. Miz promises to put in a good word for her “Fighting With My Family” movie with the studio as he walks off.

– We get a look at recent happenings between Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles.

– We go to the stage area and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler to a big hometown pop. Lawler talks about the Last Man Standing match for the WWE Title at Money In the Bank on Sunday and introduces his guest, WWE Champion AJ Styles. Styles also comes out to a big pop.

Lawler asks what led to AJ slapping Shinsuke Nakamura during the MITB contract signing last week. AJ admits he lost his cool again as Nakamura got under his skin. AJ asks if he should apologize and he says he’s sorry… sorry he didn’t knock Nakamura’s head off. AJ says this is SmackDown, the house he built, and this is what men do. AJ says we have rules and Nakamura will be disciplined if he doesn’t want to follow them. AJ says Nakamura can continue acting like a kid but he will keep acting like a man… the last man standing. AJ goes on and says he will walk out of Money In the Bank with the title. AJ’s music hits and he stands tall.

– We see The Miz backstage getting tips from a referee. Still to come, Samoa Joe vs. Rusev with The Miz as special referee. Back to commercial.

