John Hennigan, Kevin Sullivan, Davey Boy Smith Jr. & ACH announced for MLW Battle Riot in NYC

FIRST 4 COMPETITORS REVEALED FOR MLW’S BATTLE RIOT SET FOR JULY 19TH IN NYC

NEW YORK – Major League Wrestling today announced the first four participants for the first-ever Battle Riot® featuring 40 wrestlers as the main event of its July 19th card and FUSION TV taping in New York City at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY.

Tickets are available now at: https://mlwnyc.eventbrite.com.

The first four participants in the Battle Riot are:

John Hennigan, formally known as John Morrison. Hennigan debuted in MLW in December, competing in a no disqualification tag team encounter with Shane “Swerve” Strickland. It was recently announced that the California competitor will be a cast member on the upcoming season of SURVIVOR on CBS. If Hennigan wins the Battle Riot, he could find himself challenging his friend – the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Strickland.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. will compete in MLW for the first time in 14 years. Debuting in MLW at the young age of 18, the 3rd generation Hart looks to return in dominant fashion. With size, talent and power on his side, Smith could be a front-runner to win the first-ever Battle Riot.

“Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan will make his MLW debut July 19th as he looks to cause carnage as only the legendary sinister mastermind can. With more experience than anyone in the Battle Riot, will the sinister grappler outwit and outlast 39 other men? Find out July 19th in New York City!

ACH enters the Battle Riot on a hot streak including linking up with Rich Swann to become an instant force within the MLW tag team division as well as a sensational showing in Japan earlier this month. Will ACH’s explosive power, speed and innovation triumph in the Battle Riot? Find out LIVE!

What is the Battle Riot?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises!

There will be legends!

There will be WTF entries!

And there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope. Hypothetically Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy can get a grappler down, put each arm in an arm bar, while 2 guys put him in ankle locks to tap him out!

Anything is possible July 19th in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner Get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Participants will be announced starting next week.

“We’re going to stack the undercard. You got to when you come to NYC. This is going to be our biggest show ever in sheer numbers, matches and star power,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

Plus, it’s a TV taping for MLW FUSION on beIN Sports!

Tickets start at $20 at MLWTickets.com!

Be there for the first national televised pro-wrestling live event emanating from Queens, NYC in almost 18 years!

The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at just $20. There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm Eastern) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet with select MLW Talent plus complimentary poster.

Please note: General Admission SRO Tickets are: $20 for advance sales, $25 Day of Event at the door.

General Public Doors Open: 6pm Eastern

Showtime: 7pm Eastern.

You can purchase tickets today at MLWTickets.com.

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, the Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

The venue is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

MORE ABOUT MLW:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Friday nights 8pm ET / 5pm PT on beIN SPORTS (with replays at 11pm ET) in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories.

Like MLW on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling

Follow MLW on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/MLW

Follow MLW on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/majorleaguewrestling

Learn more about MLW at: http://www.MLW.com

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)