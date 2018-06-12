Jerry “The King” Lawler appearing on Smackdown tonight

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler will be appearing on Smackdown tonight from his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Lawler, a former Raw and Smackdown color commentator, will be interviewing the WWE champion AJ Styles on the final stop before the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. “The King” is no longer a regular on WWE television but does the Kickoff shows for pay-per-view events.

It’s a busy week for Lawler as well as this Friday he will be appearing during the filming of Dana White’s Lookin’ For A Fight series which will tape on Beale Street in front of his bar and grill in Memphis.

