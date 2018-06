Jeff Hardy plead guilty on his DWI charge from March

CABARRUS COUNTY (WBTV/ CBS Sports) -WWE star Jeff Hardy plead guilty Monday for driving while impaired in Cabarrus County back in March.

Hardy was given a 120-day suspended sentence and fined $300 for court costs. He will need to complete an assessment and treatment class in addition to turning over his license.

Hardy will have 120 days to complete 48 hours of community service.

