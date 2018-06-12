Balor talks about making wrestling more inclusive during Pride Month

Jun 12, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I feel like – not that they were excluded, but sometimes they felt like they weren’t included. That’s something I felt a responsibility for, to use the platform that I have for good and to help maybe a small amount of people for the right reasons. I’m not one for reading comments or reading what people say online because generally there’s a lot of negativity. But I had a lot of messages from friends, DMs and stuff, that were saying, ‘This meant so much for us.'”

source: SI

