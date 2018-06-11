WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 10, 2018 – Bossier City, Louisiana
1. Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander defeated Kalisto
3. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews
4. Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable
5. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins defeated Elias
6. Bray Wyatt (w/Matt Hardy) defeated Bo Dallas (w/Curtis Axel)
7. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match
Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Bayley, and Natalya defeated Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, and Alexa Bliss
8. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Finn Balor defeated Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Jinder Mahal
