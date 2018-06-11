WRESTLE-1 “Outbreak 2018 – Day 1” Results – June 10, 2018 – Chiba, Japan
1. Takanori Ito defeated Yuta Suzuki
2. Kaz Hayashi defeated Jon Tonsho
3. Tokyo Gurentai (NOSAWA Rongai and MAZADA) defeated Masayuki Kono and Tugataka Sato
4. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Jiro Kuroshio, Kotaro Yoshino, and Dinosaur Takuma defeated Andy Wu, Alejandro, and El Hijo del Pantera
5. Shuji Kondo and Seiki Yoshioka defeated Enfants Terribles (Yusuke Kodama and Kenichiro Arai)
6. Enfants Terribles (Shotaro Ashino and Kumaarashi) defeated Manabu Soya and Koji Doi
(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)