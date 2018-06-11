Video: Rusev talks about Andre the Giant’s Bulgarian roots

Jun 11, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck



“Someone asked me recently .. might have been Michael Hayes, one of the producers. He asked me, ‘what was the name of that famous Bulgarian wrestler form the 20’s?’ He was asking about Kolov. With Andre, everyone thinks he is French, but I’ve always corrected them. After the recent documentary about him, which was made very well, we talk about him more often. But yes, I also say that he is the first Bulgarian in wrestling and I am the second.”

source: TV+

