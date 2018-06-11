Shazza McKenzie shares her #MeToo story

Mat veteran Shazza McKenzie is speaking out about experiencing sexual assault, via her social media, after a promotion in Australia decided to name an upcoming tournament after the man who assaulted her.

I will continue to use my platform as a role model for many young women to speak the truths about sexual assault and harassment. No amount of trolls will ever stop me and I won’t stop using my voice to help those who haven’t yet found theirs. #TimesUp #MeToo — Shazza McKenzie (@Shazza_McKenzie) June 9, 2018

