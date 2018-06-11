PROGRSS “Chapter 71: F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.P.R.O.G.R.E.S.S” Results – June 10, 2018 – Sheffield, England

At the beginning of the show, Tegan Nox came out and said she has found a replacement for her PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match against Jinny. Nox introduces Dakota Kai as her replacement.

1. #1 Contender’s (PROGRESS Atlas Championship) Match

Michael Dante defeated Damien Corvin

2. ThunderBastard Tag Team Series

Mark Haskins and Morgan Webster (w/Vicky Haskins) defeated The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne and Los Federales Santos Jr.)

3. Natural Progression Series – Semi Final Match

Mark Davis defeated Danny Duggan

4. Death Match

Spike Trivet defeated Jimmy Havoc

5. Chris Brookes defeated Angelico

6. Jack Sexsmith and WALTER defeated The South Pacific Power Trip (TK Cooper and Travis Banks)

7. PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match

Jinny (c) (w/Chakara) defeated Dakota Kai (w/Tegan Nox)

