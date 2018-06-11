PROGRSS “Chapter 71: F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.P.R.O.G.R.E.S.S” Results – June 10, 2018 – Sheffield, England

Jun 11, 2018 - by Michael Riba

At the beginning of the show, Tegan Nox came out and said she has found a replacement for her PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match against Jinny. Nox introduces Dakota Kai as her replacement.

1. #1 Contender’s (PROGRESS Atlas Championship) Match
Michael Dante defeated Damien Corvin

2. ThunderBastard Tag Team Series
Mark Haskins and Morgan Webster (w/Vicky Haskins) defeated The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne and Los Federales Santos Jr.)

3. Natural Progression Series – Semi Final Match
Mark Davis defeated Danny Duggan

4. Death Match
Spike Trivet defeated Jimmy Havoc

5. Chris Brookes defeated Angelico

6. Jack Sexsmith and WALTER defeated The South Pacific Power Trip (TK Cooper and Travis Banks)

7. PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match
Jinny (c) (w/Chakara) defeated Dakota Kai (w/Tegan Nox)

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

6/7/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Alisha Edwards

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal