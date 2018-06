Nia Jax talks about facing Ronda Rousey at MITB on Sunday

“It puts everything into perspective, I used to watch Ronda Rousey kill it in the UFC and she’s considered the ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’ and now I get to face her, I challenged her at WWE Money in the Bank. It gives me goosebumps about what’s going to happen and I don’t even know what’s going to happen.”

source: Red Carpet Report

