New Japan announces matches for the upcoming G1 Special

The card announced so far for New Japan’s G1 Special on July 7th …

Tag titles

Young Bucks v EVIL SANADA

US title

Jay White v Juice

Tag match

Naito & BUSHI v Okada & Ospreay



IWGP World title match

Kenny Omega v Cody Rhodes



More matches to be announced

