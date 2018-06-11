Jericho on what McMahon thinks of his current New Japan run

Jun 11, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“Well, when I told him about the first New Japan match, he was up for it. Then, when I told him I was going to do more, he didn’t really say anything negative, still very supportive, but I think now it’s a bit of a slight because it’s another competing promotion.

I know for a fact he takes every other company very seriously. Chris Jericho is a part of #WWE and despite what’s going on with New Japan right now, with all of the subscriptions increasing with NJPW World, I still think everything’s cool. If my involvement with New Japan continues, I might get a call one of these days. Until then, I still enjoy doing this because it’s different.”

(Visited 1 times, 8 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

6/7/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Alisha Edwards

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal