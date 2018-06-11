Jericho on what McMahon thinks of his current New Japan run

“Well, when I told him about the first New Japan match, he was up for it. Then, when I told him I was going to do more, he didn’t really say anything negative, still very supportive, but I think now it’s a bit of a slight because it’s another competing promotion.

I know for a fact he takes every other company very seriously. Chris Jericho is a part of #WWE and despite what’s going on with New Japan right now, with all of the subscriptions increasing with NJPW World, I still think everything’s cool. If my involvement with New Japan continues, I might get a call one of these days. Until then, I still enjoy doing this because it’s different.”

