James Ellsworth returning at Money In The Bank pay-per-view

PWInsider.com is reporting that James Ellsworth will be making his return to WWE at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

Ellsworth helped Carmella win the first-ever women’s Money In The Bank ladder match last year but he was dumped by Carmella prior to being released from the company in November. It’s not known what his involvement at MITB will be but Carmella will be defending the title against Asuka and he could be part of that match somehow.

Ellsworth, real name James Morris, appeared as a “jobber” on an episode of Raw in July 2016 and was crushed by Braun Strowman. His pre-match promo where he proclaimed that “any man with two hands has a fighting chance” went over with the fans and WWE listened to its audience, and brought Ellsworth back as a mystery tag team partner for AJ Styles against Dean Ambrose and John Cena. He had a series of matches against AJ Styles and then in early 2017 he aligned himself with Carmella.

