Drew McIntyre blames talent for WWE television having a lot of ‘filler’

“No matter what it is, don’t blame creative.” McIntyre elaborated, “don’t sit there with the boo-hoo face. You figure out the story and you tell the story because there are other people in NXT waiting to take your spot if you’re not willing to step up on RAW.”

According to McIntyre, there is “filler” in WWE programming due to the complacency of some performers; however, the former NXT Champion wants RAW to be like Led Zeppelin IV: all killer and no filler.

“I understand that RAW is the best show in the world.” McIntyre explained, “it’s the best product in the world today as evidenced by the TV deals we’re getting and the consistent ratings. We have the best talent. But also, we have five hours with SmackDown every week. And as goof as a lot of it is, there is a lot of filler in there and a lot of guys just sitting around. They just don’t have the passion. It’s as simple as that. I can say it because I was that guy before I got released. I was that guy at some point. I wasn’t confident. I wasn’t pushing myself to get to the top. I wasn’t bettering myself in the gym. I wasn’t pitching stories. I wasn’t trying to be a better performer. I think that a lot of people forget they’re in WWE and get complacent. It makes me sick because [Ross has] seen the independent scene right now. [Ross] know[s] how much talent is out there. I was NXT Champion. I know how much talent is there. They’ve got the fire in their eyes. They’re ready to take those spots and I’m there to make sure Monday Night RAW is all killer. We don’t need any filler anymore. It all trickles down from the top, like, the whole industry. Monday Night RAW needs to be killer from top to bottom. And right now, there is room for improvement and I’m there to be the wakeup call that it needs.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

